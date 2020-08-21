Lamet did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win against the Rangers, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine across five innings.

Lamet, who had allowed only one earned run in his first five starts this season, surrendered a two-run shot to Jose Trevino in the fifth inning. Otherwise, the 28-year-old ace in the making turned in a solid performance, though his teammates did not come through with the win until the 10th frame. Lamet currently leads the Padres with 45 strikeouts and a 1.89 ERA. Next up, he'll face off with the Mariners on Wednesday.