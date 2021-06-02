Lamet allowed a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings versus the Cubs on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander left threw 47 of 72 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season. Lamet has pitched fairly well despite San Diego's cautious approach to his workload. He has a strong 2.50 ERA, but he's also posted a 1.44 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 18 innings in seven appearances. The 28-year-old projects to make his next start in a home rematch with the Cubs next week.