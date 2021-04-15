Lamet is slated to throw a 70-pitch simulated game at the Padres' alternate training site Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Lamet has been working his way back toward a starter's workload and was at one point thought to be an option for San Diego's upcoming three-game series against the Dodgers. Instead, he'll get the chance to stretch out further in a sim game Thursday. If all goes well, the right-hander's return to game action could come as soon as next week.