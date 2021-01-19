Uncertainty regarding Lamet's (elbow) ability to handle a full starter's workload this season was part of the motivation for the Padres' acquisition of Joe Musgrove, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.

General manager A.J. Preller maintained that Lamet is having a good offseason after undergoing platelet-rich plasma therapy to address an elbow problem, but that doesn't mean the Padres have full confidence in him heading into the upcoming campaign. The Padres now boast tons of rotation depth after trading for Musgrove, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish this offseason, which could allow them to give Lamet the occasional rest even if he's able to avoid the injured list. The righty is coming off a season in which he recorded an excellent 2.09 ERA and a 34.8 percent strikeout rate, but don't expect too many innings from a guy who has averaged just 47.3 per year over the last three campaigns.