Lamet allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday.

This start was definitely a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old. Thanks to an error, the Marlins scored two runs in the second inning. Lamet gave up another home run -- his fourth in three starts this season -- but that was the only earned run he yielded, and the Padres offense managed to tie the game to get Lamet off the hook. It's a small sample, but Lamet is 0-2 with a 5.14 ERa, 1.43 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 14 innings this season. He will start next at the Mets on Wednesday.