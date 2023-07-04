site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Optioned to Triple-A
Tapia was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Tapia was roughed up in his lone appearance during his most recent stint in the majors. The Padres are replacing him with a fresh bullpen arm.
