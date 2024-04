The Padres signed Solano to a minor-league contract Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Solano spent the 2023 season with the Twins, slashing .282/.369/.391 with five home runs and 38 RBI over 450 plate appearances. He'll report to Arizona, and the 36-year-old will look to work his way up through San Diego's minor-league system.