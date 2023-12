San Diego acquired Campbell from Atlanta on Friday in exchange for Ray Kerr, Matt Carpenter (elbow) and cash considerations.

This is mostly a salary dump type of trade, with the Padres wanting to shed part of the $5.5 million owed to Carpenter in 2024. Campbell, 26, has yet to reach the Triple-A level and registered an underwhelming .254/.307/.404 slash line with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases over 78 games (300 plate appearances) last season with Double-A Mississippi.