Pomeranz is doing well in his recovery from a left shoulder strain and could come off the injured list Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19, so Saturday marks the first day he is eligible to return. The left-hander has progressed to throwing bullpens and appears to be coming along well. "Everything up to today so far has been positive," manager Jayce Tingler indicated. "He's feeling good, and he felt good coming out of his bullpen." Pomeranz is likely to retake the Padres' closer role upon his return.