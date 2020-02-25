Pomeranz is expected to start the season pitching short outings, but the Padres are not ruling out asking him to eventually pitch multiple innings, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Pomeranz made a successful transition to the bullpen last year, holding opposing hitters to a .165 average and racking up 50 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. Manager Jayce Tingler cited the southpaw's experience as a starter in considering Pomeranz for an eventual multiple-inning role, though it remains to be seen how the season will play out. As it stands, the Padres look to have one of baseball's strongest bullpens with Pomeranz joined by All-Star closer Kirby Yates and offseason addition Emilio Pagan.