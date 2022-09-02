Pomeranz (elbow) suffered a setback during his rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return this season, per MLB.com.

Pomeranz began a minor-league rehab assignment in early August and tossed 4.2 innings over two weeks. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 19, however, after feeling discomfort in his left arm while with El Paso. Details about Pomeranz's status have been hazy, but with the season coming to a close, he's running out of time to make it back to big-league action. The lefty reliever hasn't pitched in the majors for over a year, so he'll likely need multiple more rehab outings if he's able to bounce back from his latest setback soon.