Padres manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Pomeranz (elbow) will throw to live hitters at least one more time before potentially getting into a spring-training game, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Pomeranz threw to live hitters Friday for the first time this spring, and Melvin was encouraged by the session, saying, "What I saw yesterday was great. He was averaging almost 92 [mph]. His breaking ball was spinning well. I know he felt good about it as well," per Bill Center of FriarWire. The manager added that Pomeranz will throw in a similar setting at least once more before potentially getting into a game situation. That lines up with earlier reports that the veteran reliever could open the season in the Padres' bullpen rather than on the injured list.