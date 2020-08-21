Pomeranz is dealing with shoulder tightness and is considered day-to-day according to manager Jayce Tingler, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

This explains why Pomeranz did not appear in Wednesday or Thursday's close wins over the Rangers. Pomeranz has served as the Friars' primary closer this year and it is unclear when he'll be available to pitch again. Emilio Pagan was called upon to get the save Thursday, but blew the opportunity by allowing a game-tying solo homer to Nick Solak. Nonetheless, Pagan could be the top candidate for save chances if Pomeranz is forced to miss time.