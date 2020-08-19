Pomeranz earned the hold Tuesday against the Rangers after retiring all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.

The left-hander has been the Friars' de facto closer with Kirby Yates (elbow) potentially done for the season, but he entered for the start of the seventh inning during Tuesday's contest to face the top of the order. Emilio Pagan replaced him after 18 pitches, and Cal Quantrill was called upon for the final out of the evening. Pomeranz remains the top option for saves and is perfect in four save chances this season, but manager Jayce Tingler has shown he won't stick to traditional bullpen roles and is willing to use his best arms in the highest-leverage spots, even if it's not the final inning.