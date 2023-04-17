Pomeranz (neck, elbow) threw a bullpen Sunday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week with Low-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz won't go to Triple-A El Paso to begin his rehab with the club heading to Triple-A Tacoma this week. The southpaw is working his way back flexor tendon surgery in August 2021, but his rehab was delayed by a neck strain suffered last week. Pomeranz reported back to San Diego to receive treatment on his neck, and has a chance to pitch in the Cal League for the Storm by the end of the week.