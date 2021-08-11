Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right forearm tightness, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though he scooped up his 13 hold of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.75 during his relief appearance in Tuesday's win over the Marlins, Pomeranz exited the contest after experiencing pain in his forearm, an injury manager Jayce Tingler indicated was "very similar" to what the lefty has dealt with off and on throughout the season, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Pomeranz could be sent in for additional tests before the Padres have a clear sense of when he'll be ready to return, but given the recurring nature of his forearm problems, it wouldn't be surprising if he was sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days.