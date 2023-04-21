Pomeranz (neck/elbow) struck out one batter in a perfect inning for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.
This was Pomeranz's first rehab outing of the campaign and just his sixth time appearing in a game at any level since 2021. The veteran reliever is attempting to work his way back to the majors after flexor tendon surgery and a subsequent setback kept him away from the Padres for all of 2022. The length of Pomeranz's rehab assignment isn't yet clear, but manager Bob Melvin has suggested that it could be on the short side, per MLB.com.