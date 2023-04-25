Pomeranz (neck/elbow) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pomeranz logged two perfect innings with Single-A Lake Elsinore and should finally be cleared to return to the Padres' bullpen after maybe one or two appearances with El Paso. The lefty reliever hasn't pitched in a major-league game since 2021 due to flexor tendon surgery and subsequent complications.
