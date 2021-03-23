Pomeranz (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz hasn't pitched in a game since March 9 due to left forearm inflammation, but the Padres remain hopeful that he'll be able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season. If Pomeranz is able to rejoin the pitching schedule this weekend as expected, he'll improve his odds of being included on the Opening Day roster. What role Pomeranz might fill when healthy is more of a question, as manager Jayce Tingler hasn't yet committed to a closer. If Tingler elects to begin the season with a committee approach to closer or if a healthy Pomeranz is deployed in a more flexible late-inning role, Mark Melancon and Emilio Pagan could have clearer paths to save chances.