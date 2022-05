Pomeranz (elbow) has been regularly playing catch from 120 feet but hasn't yet thrown from a mound, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pomeranz is eligible to return from the injured list in less than a month, but it's unclear if he'll be immediately ready given where he is at in his recovery at this point. The left-hander figures to play a prominent role in San Diego's bullpen whenever he is able to return.