Pomeranz retired the only batter he faced Tuesday to pick up a save against the Dodgers.

Saves don't come much easier than the one Pomeranz nabbed Tuesday as the right-hander needed only one pitch to induce a flyout and close out the win. He entered with a pair of runners aboard with two outs in the ninth inning, though he had plenty of margin for error as the Padres were ahead by four runs. The save was the second in as many days for Pomeranz, who entered the campaign expected to fill a setup role but has instead tallied four saves on the season, tied for fourth most in baseball.