Pomeranz earned the hold in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against San Francisco, pitching a scoreless inning and allowing one hit while striking out one.

Pomeranz has been exceptional as both a reliever and a setup man this season -- remarkably, he leads San Diego in both holds (eight) and saves (four). The southpaw has yet to allow a run while notching a 0.80 WHIP in fifteen innings out of the bullpen.