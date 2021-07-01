Pomeranz picked up a hold in Tuesday's win over the Reds, allowing one walk and striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.

The left-hander didn't have his best control in the contest -- he threw only eight of 19 pitches for strikes and uncorked a wild pitch-- but he still managed to complete a scoreless frame and pick up his sixth hold of the campaign. Pomeranz's rustiness is understandable given that he hadn't pitched for the Padres since May 9. Despite the long layoff, he remains in line for high-leverage work as one of San Diego's top setup men.