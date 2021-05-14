Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lat tightness. The move is retroactive to May 10.
The 32-year-old last pitched Sunday and a surrendered a run over one inning of work, and he apparently tweaked his lat during the contest. Pomeranz will be eligible to return from the injured list May 21, though it's unclear if he's expected to be fully recovered by that point.
