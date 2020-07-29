Pomeranz struck out the side in the ninth inning against the Giants on Tuesday to earn his first save of the season.

Pomeranz dealt with a leg issue early on in summer camp, but that seems to be firmly behind him given that he's turned in three scoreless appearances with a 6:1 K:BB already this season. After the game, manager Jayce Tingler insisted that regular closer Kirby Yates is fine, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com; they simply decided to give Yates an extra day of rest after he labored Sunday. Even if Pomeranz does not end up seeing many more save chances the rest of the way, he should still worth rostering, at least in the majority of leagues with nine active pitching slots.