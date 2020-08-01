Pomeranz threw a scoreless outing and notched a one-out save Friday against the Rockies
Pomeranz came into the game due to Kirby Yates' struggles, and he earned the one-out save when he induced a Chris Owings fly out to center. The left-hander is yet to allow a run in five appearances this season, posting a 7:1 K:BB while notching two saves and two holds. He should remain one of the most important arms in the Padres bullpen moving forward, and he would be the first in line to take over the closer role if Yates struggles again like he did Friday.