Pomeranz (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one to earn the win Monday versus the Rockies.

Pomeranz kept the game scoreless in the top of the ninth, and he became the winning pitcher with Jurickson Profar's walkoff double in the bottom half of the frame. Through 14 appearances, Pomeranz has four saves, six holds and has yet to allow a run in 13 innings. He's most recently been used as the setup man to trade-deadline acquisition Trevor Rosenthal.