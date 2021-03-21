Pomeranz (forearm) is playing catching from about 100 feet Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 32-year-old wasn't throwing over the past few days while waiting for inflammation to subside, but he's resumed playing catch Monday. Pomeranz avoided any structural damage to his left forearm, but he has less than two weeks to ramp back up in time for Opening Day.
