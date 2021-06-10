Pomeranz (lat) played catch up to 120 feet Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Though he has yet to return to a mound, the fact that Pomeranz has been able to extend his throwing distance is a positive sign after he was temporarily shut down from throwing in late May. Even more encouraging is manager Jayce Tingler's comment that Pomeranz has made "significant improvements" since the setback. The left-hander remains weeks away from rejoining the big club, but a return in late June is not out of the question.