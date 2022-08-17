Pomeranz (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
Pomeranz has been taking part in game action for nearly two weeks, logging four appearances between the Arizona Complex League, Single-A Lake Elsinore and Triple-A El Paso. He's struggled a bit in those outings, giving up a total of four runs over 3.2 innings. However, he's also struck out six batters and hasn't suffered any setbacks. The Padres are hopeful that Pomeranz will be able to give their bullpen a significant boost down the stretch.