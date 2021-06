Pomeranz (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds.

The southpaw threw a live batting practice session Saturday. Despite Pomeranz being out since May 9 with lat tightness, the Friars will opt to skip sending the reliever on a rehab assignment. Pomeranz struck out 20 while posting a 1.98 ERA across 13.2 innings before the injury, and he shouldn't take long to resume working in high-leverage situations going forward.