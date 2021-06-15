Pomeranz (lat) is still a few weeks away from making a rehab assignment, the Associated Press reports.

When the lefty reliever went down with lat tightness in mid-May, there was optimism that his stay on the injured list could be short, and he was back to throwing soon after suffering the injury. However, Pomeranz subsequently experienced a setback while throwing to hitters, and he has yet to return to a mound. Given manager Jayce Tingler's indication Monday that Pomeranz won't make a rehab appearance for at least a couple weeks, the reliever's earliest possible return to the majors appears to be sometime in early July.