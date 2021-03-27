Pomeranz (forearm) threw a perfect inning in Friday's Cactus League game against Seattle, notching two strikeouts.
Pomeranz needed only seven pitches to mow down the Mariners in order after missing nearly three weeks with left forearm inflammation. The 32-year-old appears to have avoided a long-term injury and should be ready to roll as one of the Padres' most important bullpen arms on Opening Day.
More News
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Nears return to game action•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Playing catch from 100 feet•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Waiting for inflammation to subside•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Hoping to return to mound soon•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Role not yet determined•
-
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Yields first runs of campaign•