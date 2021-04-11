Pomeranz allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Saturday to earn the hold against Texas. All three of his outs came via strikeout.

While Mark Melancon has secured the coveted closer role that Pomeranz was thought to be in contention for heading into the season, the latter has fared well as a setup man, hurling four scoreless innings and compiling a 7:0 K:BB through four appearances. Pomeranz's ability to rack up strikeouts and put up elite ratios make him a worthwhile fantasy target despite the lack of save opportunities, especially in leagues that count holds.