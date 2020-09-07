Pomeranz earned the hold in Sunday's win over Oakland, pitching one scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out two.

With Trevor Rosenthal now in the fold and performing well for San Diego, Pomeranz may settle back into a full-time role as the team's primary setup man. The left-hander last picked up a save Aug. 11 against the Dodgers, though he spent 10 days on the injured list in late August. Regardless of the inning in which he's pitched, Pomeranz has been dominant in 2020, holding opponents scoreless over 13 appearances (12 innings) while registering a 17:5 K:BB. He has four saves to go along with six holds and has posted a 0.67 WHIP.