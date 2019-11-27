Pomeranz has agreed to a deal with the Padres, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the deal, which is pending a physical, have not yet been reported. Pomeranz was utterly dominant after moving to the bullpen last year, logging a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 39.6 K-BB% in 28.2 innings. He should operate as the Padres' top setup man and has proven capable of getting more than three outs when needed.