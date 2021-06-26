Pomeranz (shoulder/lat) is expected to throw a live batting-practice session Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pomeranz tossed to live hitters Wednesday for the first time since suffering a setback during a similar session May 25, and he appears to have come out without any issues given Saturday's scheduled live bullpen. The veteran reliever will likely go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso once he's ready to return to game action, per Sanders. Pomeranz remains on track to rejoin the Padres in early July.