Manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that Pomeranz (lat) suffered a setback while facing live hitters over the weekend and will be shut down from throwing for about a week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

This is tough news for the Padres, as the southpaw is a key cog out of the Friars' bullpen when healthy. San Diego will hope to have the left hander resume throwing by the beginning of June, though no timetable is set in stone at this point.