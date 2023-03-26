Pomeranz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Pomeranz is expected to start the season on the injured list due to inflammation in his pitching elbow, but his ability to toss a bullpen Saturday suggests that the issue is minor. The lefty reliever didn't pitch at all in the majors last season, but he's expected to have an important role in San Diego's bullpen once he's able to throw in games again.
