Pomeranz (lat) tossed a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander continues to make progress, though his precise return date remains uncertain. Pomeranz last pitched May 9, though he wasn't officially shelved until five days later. He has registered a 1.98 ERA and 20:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings this season.
