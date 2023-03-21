Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Pomeranz (elbow) has suffered a mild setback that will keep him from making the Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz has had his progression slowed by inflammation in his left elbow, and he's now a lock to begin the season on the injured list. The southpaw has battled injuries over the last few seasons, and he missed all of the 2022 campaign while recovering from flexor tendon surgery. When Pomeranz does return, he's expected to serve as a middle-innings option and a bridge to stopper Josh Hader.