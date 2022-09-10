Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Pomeranz (elbow) is probably not going to pitch this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pomeranz recently received positive news regarding his left elbow, but he isn't expected to have enough time to ramp back up prior to the end of the season. The southpaw had his rehab assignment shut down Aug. 19, and although he'll likely be sidelined for the remainder of 2022, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the start of spring training in 2023.
