Pomeranz (leg) will continue to pitch as scheduled, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pomeranz was pulled from Sunday's intrasquad game with a leg issue, but the move was made due to an abundance of caution and the 31-year-old is slated to stick to his normal throwing routine. Pomeranz figures to be a key piece of San Diego's bullpen this season after posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47.2 percent strikeout rate in 28.2 innings as a reliever last season.
