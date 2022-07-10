Pomeranz (elbow) threw off the Petco Park mound with teammates in the batter's box Friday, but the hitters didn't take swings, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

At first glance it may have appeared that Pomeranz was taking a significant step forward in his recovery from flexor tendon surgery, but the throwing session was not much different from a bullpen aside from the fact that it was from the main pitcher's mound and hitters stood in to provide a strike zone. The lefty reliever has been throwing bullpens for weeks and said that Friday's workout was simply a way to get "a different visual." Pomeranz is getting closer to tossing a simulated game or a live bullpen session, but he's likely still weeks away from pitching in a game.