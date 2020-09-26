Pomeranz was tagged with a blown save in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Giants, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks while retiring two batters (both by strikeout).

Pomeranz entered the contest having held opponents scoreless over 18 innings through 19 appearances, but his remarkable run came to an end when Wilmer Flores crushed a three-run homer after Pomeranz had allowed a single and a walk with two outs in the sixth inning. Though the blast gave San Francisco a two-run lead, Pomeranz was able to escape without taking the loss when Trent Grisham blasted a three-run walkoff homer in the following frame. Despite the rough outing, Pomeranz still owns a 1.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP this season.