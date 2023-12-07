The Yankees traded Thorpe, Michael King, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito and Kyle Higashioka to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Thorpe cemented his status as one of the most promising right-handed pitching prospects in baseball last season by logging a 2.52 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 139.1 innings between High-A and Double-A. He may still be a year or two away from his MLB debut, but a promotion to Triple-A could be in store for Thorpe in 2024 if he continues to impress.