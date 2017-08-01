Padres' Dusty Coleman: Cedes Tuesday's start
Coleman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
Coleman has settled in with most of the starts at shortstop with Erick Aybar (foot) on the DL, but he'll hit the bench for a night off Tuesday. Fresh off his own DL stint, Yangervis Solarte will fill the void at shortstop for the evening.
More News
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Smacks homer for team's only run Sunday•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Taking hold of regular shortstop role•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Homers against Mets•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Receives call to majors•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Signs minor league contract with Padres•
-
Royals' Dusty Coleman: Assigned to minors camp•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...