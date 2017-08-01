Coleman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.

Coleman has settled in with most of the starts at shortstop with Erick Aybar (foot) on the DL, but he'll hit the bench for a night off Tuesday. Fresh off his own DL stint, Yangervis Solarte will fill the void at shortstop for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast