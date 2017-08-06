Padres' Dusty Coleman: Crushes third homer of season Saturday
Coleman went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and a steal Saturday against the Pirates.
Coleman's third bomb of the campaign gave the Pirates a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning of a road victory. He's only seen at-bats in seven of the 11 games that he's been with the Padres, but otherwise, he's posting an exceptional .333 batting average along with an unsustainable .857 slugging percentage. Fantasy managers who can get him in daily lineups should ride him while he's hot.
More News
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Cedes Tuesday's start•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Smacks homer for team's only run Sunday•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Taking hold of regular shortstop role•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Homers against Mets•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Receives call to majors•
-
Padres' Dusty Coleman: Signs minor league contract with Padres•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...