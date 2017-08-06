Coleman went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and a steal Saturday against the Pirates.

Coleman's third bomb of the campaign gave the Pirates a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning of a road victory. He's only seen at-bats in seven of the 11 games that he's been with the Padres, but otherwise, he's posting an exceptional .333 batting average along with an unsustainable .857 slugging percentage. Fantasy managers who can get him in daily lineups should ride him while he's hot.