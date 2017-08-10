Play

Coleman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Coleman will get a standard day off following five straight starts, going 7-for-19 with eight strikeouts from the plate during that span. Yangervis Solarte slides over to shortstop for the series finale.

