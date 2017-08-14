Padres' Dusty Coleman: Heads to bench Monday
Coleman is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Coleman is hitless (0-for-9) over his last three starts, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Yangervis Solarte takes over at shortstop for the contest.
